Red Flag Warning affects parts of Kern: Here’s what you need to know

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Fire Department applies a red flag warning to the Kern county mountains, San Joaquin valley, and West Hills until Tuesday morning. Captain Andrew Freeborn with the KCFD shares what this means for the community and how to be prepared.



Wildfires have been popping up all across Kern county and California recently, leaving many communities at risk due to the hot, dry conditions.

Captain Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department shares what steps you can take to protect yourself and your community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern County has already had more wildfires this year than in 2023, according to Kern County Fire. Yet we're just getting into the heart of wildfire season.

“Everyone needs to be thinking about what they do on a daily basis so that we don’t have these fires starting accidentally as it is. But now there’s even more potential,” said Captain Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD only sets a red flag warning a handful of times each year, according to Freeborn.

With dry, windy conditions underway, KCFD decided this is one of those times.

“The red flag warning is when you have weather that is going to make fire behavior extreme,” said Freeborn. “You’re gonna have very erratic, very powerful fires if a fire were to occur during this weather.”

The red flag warning applies to the Kern county mountains, San Joaquin valley, and West Hills.

Freeborn says that on average, 90% of all wildfires result from human causes.

With that in mind, Freeborn reminds the community to be proactive during wildfire season, like making sure your car is in good working order, preparing a go-bag, and avoiding target shooting in red flag conditions.

Plus, it’s important to be prepared to leave in a moment's notice during this time.

The red flag warning is in effect until Tuesday morning.

Additional resources including what you may need in a go bag or creating a home escape plan, visit the Kern County Fire Department website.

Stay safe, Kern county.

