Revolution Foods combats “food desert” in the mountains

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Revolution Foods delivers meals to those 60 and older throughout Kern county, now including the mountain communities



Just over a fifth of residents in Kern County age 65 and above experience food insecurity.

This number is more than double the national average!

Revolution Foods hopes to lower these numbers one meal at a time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Revolution Foods, a California-based company, addresses food insecurity throughout the state.

“Revolution Foods is a scale platform for feeding communities,” said CEO Dominic Engels. The program originally served students kindergarten to 12th grade.

But they saw another need to assist– here in Kern County.

“We see a real opportunity to use the capabilities that we’ve developed to feed students in California and translate that into feeding seniors,” said Engels.

The program is designed for seniors who cannot easily access food, whether for social, economic, or medical reasons.

So they partnered with Kern County Aging and Adult Services, offering five meals a week to those 60 years and older, delivering directly to recipients’ homes.

Revolution Foods already has over 600 participants enrolled in Kern– this number climbing by the week– recently including the mountain communities.

“It’s very difficult for seniors to get the food they need out here,” said Danny Castillo, Lead Driver for Revolution Foods. “Especially in this area since there’s not very much out here since it’s such a small community.”

Since beginning their service in the mountains about two months ago, Revolution Foods has about 24 participants in the mountain communities.

“Many seniors also have the difficulty of getting the food they need," said Castillo. “So for us, delivering out here kind of puts a smile on… their faces and puts a smile on my face.”

Castillo drove me up the mountain to one of the recipients, where I met Jerry Kalbrunner, one of the recipients. He says that since starting the program, he’s now encouraging others to as well.

“There are people up here in need of the Meals on Wheels program,” said Kalbrunner. “And since the delivery started, I’ve already gotten probably about three people enrolled already.”

Castillo said the program does more than combating food insecurity.

“One of the things that I like about the seniors is [it] gives us and them time to interact with them when delivering some good food over to them,” said Castillo.

To see if you qualify for free meals with revolution foods, visit revolutionfoods.com or they can contact Kern County Aging Adult Services.

