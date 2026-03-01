Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Semi-truck fire closes northbound Interstate 5 at the Grapevine, partial reopening expected

A semi-truck with a 54-foot box trailer caught fire on northbound I-5 at the Grapevine. Southbound lanes remain open and a partial reopening is expected once the fire is out.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014 photo, California Interstate 5 signs are seen in Los Angeles. In California, I-5 in Los Angeles County is the most congested route, according to new data from the California Department of Transportation. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — A semi-truck caught fire on northbound Interstate 5 at the Grapevine, prompting authorities to close the northbound lanes.

According to the California Highway Patrol's 24-hour communication center, northbound I-5 slow lanes at the Grapevine are closed. Southbound lanes remain open.

The fire started when the right-side trailer axle brakes ignited on a red cab semi-truck with a white trailer. The driver attempted to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher.

CHP officers on scene reported visible flames from the southbound side. The semi, which had markings of Legend, was hauling a 54-foot box trailer. It was not immediately known what the trailer was loaded with.

Officers worked to shut down all northbound lanes. A vehicle was also holding traffic near the Grapevine on-ramp, requiring a unit to hold on-ramp traffic. CalTrans was called to assist with closing the No. 4 lane.

The truck and trailer came to rest on the right-hand shoulder. CHP indicated the No. 3 lane would reopen once the fire was fully extinguished.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

