Shelter on the Hill offers $1,700 reward to help capture pig-stabbing suspect

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — “We believe in the care and feeding that we’re responsible for the animals in our lives and in the world,” said Candace Huskey, the president of Shelter on the Hill, a non-profit organization in Frazier Park that rescues and rehomes local companion animals.

Following recent events, they decided to take their mission a step further.

“We more than feed dogs and cats, you know that we care about the community,” said Alice Crandall, the director of Shelter on the Hill.

A week before the Kern County Fair, a person stabbed “Pancho,” an FFA student’s pig, 17 times.

With limited surveillance footage, it’s been a challenge to identify the suspect.

“It’s a very frightening situation that somebody was able to get onto the school campus and break into the barn and do this to a beloved animal,” said April Hemingway, the shelter manager at Shelter on the Hill. “And the scary thing is a lot of times, this is the first step in a series of situations that could occur in the future.”

But the mountain communities have not given up; in fact, they’ve upped the ante in hopes of finding answers.

Shelter on the Hill took to Facebook with a statement:

“As most in the Mountain Communities know, Shelter on the Hill: A Humane Society, was incorporated more than 20 years ago to build and operate a shelter for lost and abandoned animals. This could have been done without the added complexities of attaining the legal and morally responsible designation of "humane society" but the founders believed that the organization should be based on the broader concept of animal stewardship and welfare.

​​As a Humane Society, Shelter on the Hill is appalled and outraged by the recent abuse and multiple injuries inflicted on a simple pig causing unnecessary pain, suffering, and finally, a painful death.

Shelter on the Hill: A Humane Society, is offering a reward of $1,700 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons for the extraordinary animal cruelty and killing of the domesticated farm animal affectionately known as "Pancho", at Frazier Mountain High School in and about September 12, 2025.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident please contact the Frazier Park Substation of the Kern County Sheriff Office, Shelter on the Hill at (661) 248-5018, or direct message Cindy Holloway.”

This has motivated others to contribute as well.

Cat Whitelock, a veterinary assistant with Shelter on the Hill and a vet tech at Mountain Aire Veterinary, said, “We have people that are still doing it with the community effort as well as donations and support from the shelter and other folks that have stepped forward to be able to help with making the reward a little bit larger.”

