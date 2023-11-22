Sound the horn: Moose Lodge in Frazier Park invites community for free Thanksgiving dinner

Video shows Moose Lodge #2364 volunteers preparing for their annual free community dinner.

The food is bought with member-generated revenue from the Moose Lodge.

The Thanksgiving dinner takes place on Thanksgiving day from 3 p.m. until food runs out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Planning a thanksgiving can cause a lot of stress, whether you live far from your family or if you're like me– don't know how to cook.

Moose Lodge #2364 is sounding the call for it's free community thanksgiving dinner.

Amber Misenhimer, volunteer bar manager of the Moose Lodge, said the lodge says the annual event is “...always been successful every year. This place gets packed, people really enjoy the food.”

On the menu is turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, candied yams, rolls, salad, and dessert.

Member and treasurer of the Moose Lodge, Sherri Reyes, said, “We just wanna make sure that our community has a place to go that they can all enjoy a warm atmosphere and good food.”

All of the food provided during the feast is bought with revenue generated from member sales.

“It’s a pretty busy day because we have people coming and going until we run out of food,” Reyes said.

Members of the herd say it's a popular way to give back to the community.

“The goal is just to help the community and ensure that everyone has a place to go and enjoy Thanksgiving with their friends and family,” Misenhimer said. “...and maybe make new friends here at the Moose Lodge.”

Jessi Barton, a new Moose Lodge member, said, “If anyone’s thinking about coming, do it. In Frazier Park, we have certain fun things and this is one of them.”

The community dinner starts at 3 p.m. and serves until the food runs out.

The Moose Lodge posts events and information on their Facebook profile.

