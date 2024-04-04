Spreading kindness while raising money in the mountains

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — The Mountain Communities Family Resource Center partners with Give Big Kern to give back to the community



Trying something new, sharing your favorite books, and going on an adventure– doing any of these will help to raise money for the mountain community family resources center.

From April 7 until May 7, the center collaborates with Give Big Kern to encourage kindness in the community and raise funds.

The Mountain Communities Family Resource Center is hosting their open office on April 8 at 6 p.m.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Starting April 7, the Mountain Communities Family Resource Center begins their annual fundraiser with Give Big Kern.

Misty Johnston, executive director of the resource center, has big goals for this year.

“We’d like to raise $15,000. That’s our set goal,” said Johnston. “We really would like to beat last year's $16,000. But we start at 15 and hopefully are able to build from that.”

Kicking off Give Big Kern, the center invites the community to its open office event on April 8.

“We will have snacks and drinks and desserts and will be handing out our kindness calendars for the kickoff of Give Big Kern, which is our one and only fundraiser for 2024,” Johnston said.

The fundraiser runs from April 7 to May 7.

And one of the ways to raise money doesn’t involve spending!

Promoting kindness towards yourself and others, the Mountain Communities Family Resource Center created a ‘Frazier Kind’ calendar.

Each day of the fundraiser has a specific task, designed to spread love throughout the mountains.

“We have a donor that for every kindness act somebody does, they give $1,” said Johnston. “So they can do up to 30 kindness acts.”

These acts range from taking a selfie, to complimenting someone, even sharing your favorite photo of your pets.

“We just wanna spread kindness through this month.” Misty Johnston, executive director of the Mountain Communities Family Resource Center

Plus, all of the money raised goes back to the community.

“All the money that is raised stays local,”Johnston said. “It helps keep our doors open, helps us do outreach and events such as our big event in June, which is our resource fair.”

The resource center hosts their open office on April 8 at 6 p.m.

