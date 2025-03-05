Tejon Ranch brings housing opportunities near the Grapevine in April

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — The Tejon Ranch prepares to open stage one of its new living complex, "Terra Vista" in April, bringing 84 units to the community.



Driving along the I-5, you may have noticed new buildings just across the Outlets at Tejon.

Tejon Ranch expects to fill 84 of its new units in the Terra Vista Apartment living by the end of April.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may have seen construction taking place just along the Grapevine.

Tejon Ranch, the largest expanse of private land in the state, is hard at work building its first residential property– Terra Vista.

Becca Bland, the marketing director of Tejon Ranch, says it’s more than a living area.

“It’s not just a home. It’s not just an apartment. We are creating a community here,” said Bland.

With plans to open three of their buildings and various amenities in two months, it’s all hands on deck.

“... we’re just putting in the final touches on the units, the common areas, and this beautiful clubhouse and lease space that we have within the next couple of weeks,” said Chris Wilson, the vice president of real estate for this project.

He says stage one includes 84 units, a pool, tot lot, dog park, and green space– all of which is expected to open by the end of April.

Units range from a studio, to one bedroom, up to a two bedroom.

“We start at $1,704 and go up to $2,200,” said Bland. “We have lots of options, seven different floor plans for people to look at and all just really high quality living.”

Still ahead is stage two and three of phase one– adding more buildings, bringing the total amount of units up to 495.

Tejon Ranch is targeting to complete phase one this September.

Then, they will take on phase two and three.

While there’s still work to be done, Tejon Ranch is ready for the public to step into what could become their future home, hosting hard hat tours for potential residents.

“For me, the excitement comes with the end user,” said Wilson. “To see the tenants moving in to see the tenants enjoying our common areas, enjoying the different lifestyle events that we’re gonna have here scheduled at Terra Vista.”

Applications are open with a limited time ‘first month free’ offer.

To apply, visit the Terra Vista Tejon website linked here.

