Three arrested in Tejon area copper wire theft causing $30,000 in damages

TEJON, Calif. (KERO) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a copper wire theft that caused up to $30,000 in damages in the Tejon area.

An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office led to a search warrant at a home on South A Street in Arvin.

Investigators from the Rural Crime Unit discovered approximately 250 pounds of stolen copper wire and electrical copper wire strip machines at the residence.

The three suspects were arrested on multiple charges including vandalism, grand theft copper wire, illegal possession of copper wire, and conspiracy.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the KCSO Rural Crime Investigations Unit at 392-6071 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

