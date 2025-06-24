Watch Now
Three arrested in Tejon area copper wire theft causing $30,000 in damages

Kern County Sheriff's Office Rural Crime Unit recovers 250 pounds of stolen copper wire and strip machines during search of Arvin home
Three suspects arrested after Kern County Sheriff's Office finds 250 pounds of stolen copper wire during Arvin home search. Theft caused up to $30,000 in damages in Tejon area.
Sheriff's investigators bust copper theft ring causing $30,000 in damages to Tejon area
Posted

TEJON, Calif. (KERO) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a copper wire theft that caused up to $30,000 in damages in the Tejon area.

An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office led to a search warrant at a home on South A Street in Arvin.

Investigators from the Rural Crime Unit discovered approximately 250 pounds of stolen copper wire and electrical copper wire strip machines at the residence.

The three suspects were arrested on multiple charges including vandalism, grand theft copper wire, illegal possession of copper wire, and conspiracy.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the KCSO Rural Crime Investigations Unit at 392-6071 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

