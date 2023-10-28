Thrifting and Gifting: How a thrift store creates life-saving funds for an animal shelter

Video shows Rescued Treasures, a thrift store in Frazier Park, relies on the community’s support to fund Shelter on the Hill.

Rescued Treasures thrift and antique store alongside Shelter on the Hill thrives on the mountain community’s support through donations, shopping, volunteers, and animal adoptions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. At the Rescued Treasure thrift store, volunteers say each sale is a treasure for the animals at Shelter on the Hill.

Raquel Messenger, a volunteer at both Rescued Treasures and Shelter on the Hill, said, “Every penny we make is for the dogs and cats at Shelter on the Hill.”

April Hemingway, manager of Shelter on the Hill, said, “It helps cover the cost of food, covers the cost of medicine, covers the spaying and neutering of our animals.”

Shelter on the Hill humane society first started raising money in 1999. In 2003, they opened Rescued Treasures.

With the community’s support, the organization was able to fully open its shelter in 2014.

To this day, the organization relies on the community’s support– whether it's buying or donating items to the thrift store or adopting a pet.

Candace Huskey, president of Shelter on the Hill, said, “As you can see from all of the merchandise here, they’ve been wonderful to us. And they do that because this is a community that loves its dogs and cats.”

Hemingway added, “It’s such a joy to be able to make a family, you know. And when you know you’ve got that fit, and it’s the right fit, it’s… just heartfelt.”

