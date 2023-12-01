Toys for Tots: Bringing Santa’s workshop to Kern County

Video shows Toys for Tot's temporary set-up in the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Toys for Tots organizes and prepares for their toy distribution on December 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With the community's donations, Toys for Tots estimates they will give out 120,000 toys throughout the county.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many think the magic happens in the North Pole but here in Kern County, Toys for Tots gives Santa a run for his money.

With the community’s support, Toys for Tots lights up the holidays for many families.

Toys for Tots is a not-for-profit public charity determined to bring donated gifts to what the organization says is America's less fortunate children.

Darlene Doughty, who runs Toys for Tots, said, “People come from all around the county coming to get toys… because basically they need them for their children. They don’t have the funds or whatever the reason is. And it’s not the child’s fault.”

The organization not only fills family's stockings, but also their hearts.

Doughty said, “The families come in, we give them black trash bags and we fill the bags up with toys, stuffed animals, and books.”

Toys for Tots relies on the community’s support.

“The community comes together and collects toys,” Doughty said. “And then what they still need, I supplement them with the toys to make sure that every child gets a toy for Christmas”

They may not be Santa's elves, but volunteers like Janey Lopez work hard to bring smiles to family’s faces.

Lopez said, “I unpack the toys and make sure they’re all in ages and we put them in sections and we also move toys and we give out orders to people that need toys.”

Toys for Tots said that last year, they gave out more than 55,000 toys in Kern County alone.

Doughty’s family received gifts through Toys for Tots when she was a child. She said, “Toys for Tots was given to us, my family when we were children… and it hits you in the heart because when you see a child and a parent that is so excited to get a toy at Christmas, I want to enjoy that gift of giving.”

This year, Doughty says the organization estimates Kern County will have around 120,000 toys by distribution day.

“The best thing there is in everything is when you see that smile when they get their toy,” Lopez said.

Doughty said, “The Frazier Park area is awesome at taking care of their own.”

The organization says all toys donated to their bins in Frazier Park goes directly to families who are also in Frazier Park.

Toys for Tots accepts unwrapped toy donations, monetary donations through their website, and volunteers.

Toys for Tots hosts their distribution event on December 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

