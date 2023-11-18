VFW Pays it Forward through local yard sale

Video shows the Veterans of Foreign Wars' Yard Sale

All items from the event were donated from the community

Funds raised by the sale support both the VFA and the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Coats, blankets, shoes, and more – purchasing just one supports Veterans of Foreign Wars in Frazier Park.

VFW member Rhonda Igo said, “The community helps us, we help the community.”

All items at the sale have been donated by the community, with the money raised helping to keep this post-operational.

Igo said, “It’s the only way we can survive is with the community’s help.”

She adds that the VFW then returns the favor, as the money raised is put towards scholarships, helping the homeless, and helping out area schools.

Igo said, “We have to raise money to keep going, to be able to help the community.”

And the sale comes just in time for the holidays.

Mother and customer Christine Momoa said, “I got a blanket for my daughter… I got clothes for my children, so we’ve got a lot.”

Tirzah Buitrago, another customer, added, “I just came here to look for some cool stuff like this cute little bag. It has a little cute, little belt thing.”

Clothes that they have at the yard sale at the VFW aren’t like what you would typically find in thrift stores and such. They have hefty warm coats since we are in the mountain communities.

“It’s getting cold up here, guys, you need some coats,” said Igo.

Plus, the VFW also gives away medical equipment for free including walkers, wheelchairs, and crutches, according to Igo.

The VFW will host their next yard sale on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

