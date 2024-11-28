Volunteers prepared the Ridge Route for recent storm that hit Kern

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KERO) — Organizers are still picking up the pieces at the Ridge Route following a landslide from last year’s winter storm.



Volunteers with the Ridge Route Preservation Organization prepped parts of the road for a recent storm.

Last year, a storm caused parts of the road to slide, which continues to move especially as stormy conditions continue.

Those wanting to help the organization can donate or join membership through the Ridge Route website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In March of 2023, a major storm hit the mountain communities, causing a part of the Ridge Route to slide.

“It’s impacting the road surface… about five or six feet of the road has been pretty severely impacted as well as underneath where the existing edge of the road is, where you can see from above, an additional three feet past that point is washed out underneath,” said Sydney Croasmun with the Ridge Route Preservation Organization.

Croasmun visited the impacted site on Sunday. She reports, “It did show evidence of the landslide still being active and still moving.”

Now, Croasmun says they need to take extra precautions to prevent further damage, especially from this week’s storm.

“When we went up there, we put out these… long sheets of plastic and the areas that normally get water erosion to protect it,” said Croasmun. “However, as the ground gets saturated, it starts to flow again.”

While the gates may be left open, Croasmun says the road is still legally closed. She emphasizes not to drive through this section of road in Castaic.

The Ridge Route Preservation Organization is in search of a grant writer to help look for grants to pay for landslide repairs.

Locals can also sign up for “Clean up the Ridge Route Volunteer Days.”

