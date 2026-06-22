Sandy Fire burning near Lake Isabella, could reach 500 acres, officials say

UPDATE 10:23 PM - The Sandy Fire burning near Lake Isabella is holding at 99 acres, according to an update from Sequoia National Forest.

Officials say the fire will be staffed throughout the night, per Night Air Attack.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

A fast-moving wildfire is burning near Lake Isabella Sunday evening.

The fire was first reported just past 3:30 p.m.

The Sandy Fire has burned 88 acres so far. Officials say it has the potential to reach 500 acres.

According to Watch Duty, the fire is running uphill with a moderate rate of spread.

Crews are fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

The California Highway Patrol was asked to close Highway 178 in the area.

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