Search crews looking for man swept away in Kern River near Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Search crews are looking for a man swept away in the Kern River near Lake Isabella.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office launched a massive search operation after deputies responded to reports of the river carrying a person away.

Multiple agencies and specialized rescue teams are assisting in what officials describe as an exhaustive search. Crews are using boats to search the water while also flying drones and helicopters over the area.

Authorities have not identified the man and do not know how he ended up in the water. The search and rescue team remains actively engaged.

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