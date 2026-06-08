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Search crews looking for man swept away in Kern River near Lake Isabella

The Kern County Sheriff's Office launched a massive search involving boats, drones, and helicopters after a man was swept away in the Kern River.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Search crews looking for man swept away in Kern River near Lake Isabella
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LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Search crews are looking for a man swept away in the Kern River near Lake Isabella.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office launched a massive search operation after deputies responded to reports of the river carrying a person away.

Multiple agencies and specialized rescue teams are assisting in what officials describe as an exhaustive search. Crews are using boats to search the water while also flying drones and helicopters over the area.

Authorities have not identified the man and do not know how he ended up in the water. The search and rescue team remains actively engaged.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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