Search for missing Bakersfield man ends after body pulled from Kern River

KERN RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — The search for a missing Bakersfield man who fell into the Kern River has ended after his family confirmed his body was found Thursday.

Corey Vargas, 36, came to Keyesville Beach near Lake Isabella on Saturday to fish with his 9-year-old son. His family said their dog ran off, and while Corey grabbed the leash, he lost his footing and fell into the river. His son fell in with him.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed they pulled a body from the river Thursday.

Family members said Corey was a former Boy Scout, familiar with the river's surroundings, but not someone who would willingly swim in it.

WATCH OUR STORY OF THE SEARCH FOR COREY BELOW:

Search continues for man who fell into the Kern River

The Kern River is widely considered one of the most dangerous rivers in the United States. The primary hazards include deceptively fast undercurrents, freezing water temperatures, and hidden underwater debris like boulders and fallen trees.

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