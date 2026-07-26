Woman rescued from Kern River after being swept downstream in Kern River Canyon

(CITY), Calif. (KERO) — A woman was pulled to safety from the Kern River on Saturday after being swept downstream by fast-moving currents in the Kern River Canyon.

A Kern County Sheriff's Office Park Ranger was flagged down by a citizen on Highway 178 near mile marker 15 at approximately 3:50 p.m. on July 25, 2026. The citizen reported that an adult woman had fallen into the river and been carried downstream by the current.

The Park Ranger requested assistance, and deputies along with the Kern County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit responded to search for the woman.

Shortly after arriving on scene, Air 1 began conducting a low-level search of the river corridor. On approximately the third search pass, Tactical Flight Officer Deputy Brewster located the woman at the base of a steep cliff beneath a rock outcropping. She was clinging to the underside of the rock while partially submerged in the swift, cold water.

Deputy Brewster maintained visual contact with the woman and directed rescue personnel from the Kern County Fire Department to her location. Fire personnel threw her a personal flotation device followed by a rescue rope, allowing them to pull her safely from the river.

The woman was turned over to emergency medical personnel for evaluation.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office credited the coordinated efforts of the Park Ranger, Air Support Unit, Kern County Fire Department, and all responding personnel with bringing the incident to a successful conclusion.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office warns that the Kern River is extremely dangerous, even for experienced swimmers. Strong currents, cold water temperatures, and submerged hazards can quickly overwhelm individuals. Visitors are encouraged to exercise extreme caution and always wear a properly fitted life jacket when recreating near or in the river.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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