9 people, including 3 kids, rescued from Kern River

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The relentless water of the Kern River continues to keep Search & Rescue busy. This time, 9 people, including 3 children, were rescued from the waters after their raft got stuck in the rapids.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, that rescue occurred on Saturday. Crews were called to the area near Highway 178, west of the Elizabeth Norris exit ramp. All 9 people were on the raft, which was stuck in the rapids and couldn't break free.

KCSO says the KCFD swift water rescue team was called to help as Search & Rescue brought all nine people back to shore safely.

This is just the latest in a long line of rescues or drownings in the Kern River. 2023 has been particularly

busy due to all the rain and snow from the winter, which has made the river even more dangerous.

Back in July, Captain Andrew Freeborn with KCFD said there were 15 instances this year where the fire department's helicopter had to be involved in water rescues.

325 people have drowned in the Kern River since 1968, including at least 4 this year.

KCSO continues to urge people to stay out of the river due to those dangers.

