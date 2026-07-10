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Oildale boy found alone in diaper is home safe, sheriff's office says

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says the child got out by accident and no charges are being filed.
An Oildale boy found running alone in only a diaper is back home safe, the Kern County Sheriff's Office confirms.
Oildale boy found alone in diaper is home safe, sheriff's office says
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OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A young boy found running alone in Oildale earlier this week is back home safe, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says the child got out by accident. He was not reported missing and no charges are being filed.

Before being found, the child's last known location was on McCord Avenue. The boy ran through a busy intersection alone before a gas station store owner brought him inside until the Kern County Sheriff's Office arrived.

23ABC reported on Wednesday that the boy was found running on the streets in Oildale wearing only a diaper.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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