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Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in deadly Oildale bar shooting

Steven Alex Quick is accused of shooting and killing Jason Hall outside the Longbranch Saloon on March 7. Prosecutors say the killing was premeditated.
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Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in deadly Oildale bar shooting
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OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A man accused of a deadly bar shooting in Oildale pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Steven Alex Quick shot and killed Jason Hall outside the Longbranch Saloon on March 7.

Prosecutors believe the killing was premeditated and deliberate. Court documents show Quick faces several enhancements.

Deputies arrested Quick after he initially went on the run.

Quick's next court appearance is scheduled for April 20.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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