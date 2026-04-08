Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in deadly Oildale bar shooting

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A man accused of a deadly bar shooting in Oildale pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Steven Alex Quick shot and killed Jason Hall outside the Longbranch Saloon on March 7.

Prosecutors believe the killing was premeditated and deliberate. Court documents show Quick faces several enhancements.

Deputies arrested Quick after he initially went on the run.

Quick's next court appearance is scheduled for April 20.

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