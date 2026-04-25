Both lanes of Interstate 5 closed as growing vegetation fire jumps highway and spreads to over 50 acres

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — Both lanes of Interstate 5 near Lost Hills, are closed as a growing vegetation fire has jumped the highway and continues to spread.

The California Highway Patrol closed the interstate after smoke began impacting the roadway and flames reached the east side of I-5.

According to Incident Command, the fire began as a two-acre vegetation fire but has since grown to 25 to 30 acres, with an additional 25 acres burning on the east side of the highway. The fire is moving at a moderate rate of spread and has the potential to reach 50 to 60 acres.

Five additional engines have been requested, and dozers have been dispatched to the scene to assist with containment. Three additional patrols were also requested to help manage the incident.

We'll keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

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