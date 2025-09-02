Coming up 'Roses' and much more! Annual Festival fills the air over four days

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The annual Wasco Rose Festival is back with a familiar trip to the past! Juan Gallardo, the president of the Wasco Rose Festival Foundation, joined Mike Hart on 23ABC Tuesday morning to talk about this year's event, which features the return of the Rose Tour on Saturday. A popular adventure that was canceled a decade ago, but was finally brought back due to popular demand. You can get more information by checking the flyer attached to this story.

