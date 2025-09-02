Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coming up 'Roses' and much more! Annual Festival fills the air over four days

The Wasco Rose Festival begins Thursday with pagentry and runs through Sunday, with officials bringing back the popular 'Tour' of roses
It may not be the rose capital of the world anymore, but nothing smells sweeter than the city of Wasco this time of year! The annual Wasco Rose Festival has pagentry and events happening Thursday, Sept. 4th, through Sunday, Sept. 7th, including the return of the Rose field tours on Saturday. Go to their Facebook page for all the details.
Wasco Rose Festival is back this weekend, with many activities including the return of the tours
Wasco Rose Festival schedule
Posted

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The annual Wasco Rose Festival is back with a familiar trip to the past! Juan Gallardo, the president of the Wasco Rose Festival Foundation, joined Mike Hart on 23ABC Tuesday morning to talk about this year's event, which features the return of the Rose Tour on Saturday. A popular adventure that was canceled a decade ago, but was finally brought back due to popular demand. You can get more information by checking the flyer attached to this story.

