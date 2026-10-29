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Dual Immersion program in Shafter shows importance bilingualism

For bilingual child month, 23 is celebrating by highlighting a dual immersion program in Shafter.
For bilingual child month, 23 is celebrating by highlighting a dual immersion program in Shafter.
Dual Immersion program in Shafter shows importance bilingualism
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Golden Oak Elementary School offers a Dual Immersion program, where students are taught all subjects in Spanish and English.

It chose Spanish as the dual immersion language because of the number of Hispanic families in Shafter expressing Spanish as their language of choice for the program.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, bilingual education has been linked to increased executive functioning, improved concentration and memory, mastery of the home language, and cultural competency.

The program launched in 2019 in collaboration with Shafter High. The goal of the program is to help students earn the State Seal of Biliteracy.

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