Lost Fire northwest of McKittrick prompts evacuation orders

UPDATE: 6:20pm Thursday

The 'Lost Fire" has grown to more than 4,000 acres burned and 0% containment. Evacuation orders are still in place.

The two evacuation orders are for zones KRN-209-B and KRN-219-B, according to Project Genasys.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lost Fire burning in western Kern County northwest of McKittrick and southwest of Lost Hills has prompted two evacuation orders.

The two evacuation orders are for zones KRN-209-B and KRN-219-B, according to Project Genasys.

Project Genasys

The fire started just before 10 a.m. Thursday, the Kern County Fire Department is still battling the blaze.

The Lost Fire has burned approximately 682 acres at this time, according to KCFD.

To see if you are in the evacuation order zones, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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