Methane leak prompts evacuation order north of Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A methane gas leak has caused an evacuation order of areas just north of Wasco, Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from ReadyKern, the Kern County Sheriff's Office says the gas leak has become a threat to areas north of Wasco. There is an evacuation order for the area 902-Wasco Wellhead HazMat 012326.

Per the post, methane can cause dizziness, fatigue, nausea, and even death. There is also the possibility of permanent brain damage from severe lack of oxygen.

To view the map of the impacted area, click this link.

This is a developing story.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

