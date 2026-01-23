Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Methane leak prompts evacuation order north of Wasco

Kern County Sheriff's Office warns of health risks including dizziness, nausea and potential brain damage from methane exposure
WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A methane gas leak has caused an evacuation order of areas just north of Wasco, Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from ReadyKern, the Kern County Sheriff's Office says the gas leak has become a threat to areas north of Wasco. There is an evacuation order for the area 902-Wasco Wellhead HazMat 012326.

Per the post, methane can cause dizziness, fatigue, nausea, and even death. There is also the possibility of permanent brain damage from severe lack of oxygen.

To view the map of the impacted area, click this link.

This is a developing story.

