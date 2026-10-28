New parks unveiled at Marcona Preserve

North of the River Parks District and Lennar, the housing development company behind the Gossamer Grove and Marcona Preserve communities, celebrated the opening of two new parks in Marcona Preserve.

The two new parks span 2.75 acres and offer a host of amenities, including putting greens, chess tables, a ping-pong table and cornhole.

The parks were developed by Lennar, the homebuilder and real estate company behind the new Shafter developments Gossamer Grove and Marcona Preserve. They say the parks are meant to create “spaces where neighbors can connect, families can make memories, and residents can truly feel at home.”

With the addition of these new parks, North of the River now has 27 parks in its district.

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