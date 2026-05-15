Rowlee Fire: Evacuation order issued for areas near Kern-Tulare county line

WASCO, Calif. — An evacuation order is in effect Thursday evening for areas near the Rowlee Fire burning near the Kern-Tulare county line.

The fire was reported at around 4:25 p.m. near West Garces Highway and Rowlee Road.

Kern County Fire officials said the fire has burned approximately 100 acres in light, flashy fuels at a moderate rate of spread.

The evacuation order covers Genasys Zone 2902-Rowlee. Anyone in the zone is ordered to leave immediately due to an imminent threat to life.

The area is lawfully closed to public access, and visibility in the area may be reduced with roads potentially becoming blocked. The zone map is available via the Genasys Evacuation Map.

The mandatory evacuation covers areas south of Garces Highway and west of Thornton Road, per Incident Command.

On the north side, the fire is burning approximately a quarter to a half mile into Tulare County, per Incident Command.

Law enforcement has shut down Garces Highway at Thornton Road to approximately 1 mile west of Thornton Road.

Incident Command has requested an additional 5 wildland engines and 2 dozers to assist with the fire.

The full incident can be tracked on Watch Duty.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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