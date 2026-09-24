Semi-truck fire at Shafter Pilot Travel Center sends massive smoke plume visible for miles

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A semi-truck parked at a fuel pump caught fire around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Pilot Travel Center in Shafter, quickly spreading to two additional semi-trucks before firefighters contained it.

Business owners near the truck stop said they heard a loud explosion as the fire broke out.

Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer Jeremy Ruiz said the fire spread rapidly once it started.

"When that single vehicle caught fire, it ended up spreading into two separate semis with various loads, and so the tractor and trailer became fully involved," Ruiz said.

Fuel and other products involved in the fire contributed to the large, thick black smoke plume that rose above Shafter and could be seen from miles away.

Despite the fire burning in an area surrounded by fuel, firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to other parts of the truck stop.

"These fires, because of the products involved, they burn very hot and very quick, and our firefighters did a great job today of containing this to what could have been a larger fire, contained it to a very small area," Ruiz said.

Crews remained at the scene into the evening to clean up. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

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