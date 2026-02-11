Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodShafter / Wasco / Lost Hills

Actions

Shafter High principal resigns from position

District provides interim support as search begins for new Shafter High School principal
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Shafter High Principal Resigns: What's Next for Students and Staff?
Posted

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Shafter High School Principal Russell Shipley has resigned from his position, according to a spokesperson for the Kern High School District.

The district did not provide an official reason for Shipley's resignation in their statement.

According to the district, they are currently in the process of appointing a new principal for Shafter High School.

In the interim, Paul Helman with the district's instruction division is providing support and leadership at the school.

"Our intention is to make this transition as easy as possible so Shafter staff can continue to focus on what is most important, the success of our students," the spokesperson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 43°

11%

Thursday

02/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 44°

7%

Friday

02/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 42°

6%

Saturday

02/14/2026

Mostly Cloudy

69° / 46°

4%

Sunday

02/15/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

66° / 48°

14%

Monday

02/16/2026

Showers

61° / 45°

57%

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Light Rain

56° / 39°

67%

Wednesday

02/18/2026

AM Showers

54° / 38°

36%