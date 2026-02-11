Shafter High principal resigns from position

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Shafter High School Principal Russell Shipley has resigned from his position, according to a spokesperson for the Kern High School District.

The district did not provide an official reason for Shipley's resignation in their statement.

According to the district, they are currently in the process of appointing a new principal for Shafter High School.

In the interim, Paul Helman with the district's instruction division is providing support and leadership at the school.

"Our intention is to make this transition as easy as possible so Shafter staff can continue to focus on what is most important, the success of our students," the spokesperson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

