Wasco Police Department addresses concerns over immigration enforcement activity

(KERO) — The Wasco Police Department is responding to community concerns about recent federal immigration enforcement activity in Kern County.

Police said they are aware of at least two immigration enforcement incidents in Wasco. The department said it has not had any contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security, or U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding those incidents.

The department stated it “does not enforce federal immigration laws and remains committed to serving and protecting all members of the community, regardless of immigration status. Residents are encouraged to report crimes and seek assistance without fear. Public safety depends on the trust and cooperation of everyone in our community.”

Police are also urging residents to rely on verified information and avoid sharing unconfirmed reports that could cause confusion.