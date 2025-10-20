Wrongful death claim filed over Amtrak fatality

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A wrongful death claim has been filed against Kern County following a deadly Amtrak incident near Shafter in August.

The claim, filed earlier this month, alleges the county failed to maintain safe conditions at the Central Avenue railroad crossing where Amtrak Train 710 hit and killed a pedestrian.

The document seeks damages exceeding $10,000, citing unsafe and unprotected crossing conditions.

The claim remains under review.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

