Wrongful death claim filed over Amtrak fatality

Claim alleges county failed to maintain safe conditions at Central Avenue railroad crossing near Shafter
Wrongful death claim filed over deadly Amtrak incident near Shafter
Posted

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A wrongful death claim has been filed against Kern County following a deadly Amtrak incident near Shafter in August.

The claim, filed earlier this month, alleges the county failed to maintain safe conditions at the Central Avenue railroad crossing where Amtrak Train 710 hit and killed a pedestrian.

The document seeks damages exceeding $10,000, citing unsafe and unprotected crossing conditions.

The claim remains under review.

