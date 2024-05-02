Evacuation warning issued for 'School Fire' burning near Maricopa

MARICOPA, Calif. (KERO) — An evacuation warning has been issued for a wildfire near Maricopa, which started Thursday afternoon.

The Kern County Fire Department is calling it the "School Fire" and the evacuation warning is in effect for the area east of Maricopa, south of Highway 166.

School Fire- Evacuation WARNING



A WILDFIRE has become a threat near the area East of Maricopa.



An Evacuation WARNING is in effect in the area East of Maricopa, South of Highway 166.



View a map of the area under the Evacuation Warning: https://t.co/dKRG2Ixh8Q — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) May 2, 2024

To view a map of the area under the evacuation warning, click here.

As a result of the fire, Wind Wolves Preserve is closed.

This is a developing story.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

