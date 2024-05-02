Watch Now
Evacuation warning issued for 'School Fire' burning near Maricopa

An evacuation warning has been set for the area East of Maricopa and South of Highway 166, according to the Kern County Fire Department
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 18:16:06-04

MARICOPA, Calif. (KERO) — An evacuation warning has been issued for a wildfire near Maricopa, which started Thursday afternoon.

The Kern County Fire Department is calling it the "School Fire" and the evacuation warning is in effect for the area east of Maricopa, south of Highway 166.

To view a map of the area under the evacuation warning, click here.

As a result of the fire, Wind Wolves Preserve is closed.

This is a developing story.

