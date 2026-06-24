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Pierce Fire forces evacuations west of North Tenth Street in the Taft area

The Kern County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for zone TFT-275B.
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23 ABC
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UPDATE 7:23 PM: All evacuations have been lifted. The fire has burned 192 acres, and forward progress has been stopped.

UPDATE 7:00 PM: Zone TFT-275-B has been downgraded to an evacuation warning. You can view a map of the evacuations on Genasys.

UPDATE 6:43 PM: Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones: TFT-265 & TFT-267.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE
The Pierce Fire is forcing evacuations in the Taft area, with the Kern County Sheriff's Office issuing an evacuation order for zone TFT-275B.

The affected area is west of North Tenth Street. Deputies say there is an imminent threat to life and are telling people in that zone to leave immediately.

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the flames. The fire has burned 50 acres of grass and brush.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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