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Man arrested in Maricopa after deputies seize copper wire, radiators during search warrant

Deputies and RCIU detectives seized roughly 50 pounds of copper wire, two radiators, and brass valves during a search warrant in the 400 block of Helen Street.
Copper Wire Bust in Maricopa
KCSO
Copper Wire Bust in Maricopa
Copper Wire Bust in Maricopa
Posted

MARICOPA, Calif. (KERO) — Deputies and detectives seized approximately 50 pounds of copper wire, 2 automotive radiators, and brass valves during a search warrant operation in Maricopa on April 29.

Deputies from the Taft Substation and detectives with the Rural Crimes Investigation Unit (RCIU) executed the search warrant in the 400 block of Helen Street.

The seized copper wire consisted of thick gauge commercial wire.

John Vaghn, 68, of New Cuyama was arrested and booked into the Lerdo jail facility on the following charges:

  • Failure to register (PC 290(B))
  • Possession of copper wire (PC 496A(A))
  • Petty theft with a prior (PC 666(1)(A)(1))

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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