An Apple Festival a day keeps the doctor away: Tehachapi community prepares for annual festival

Tehachapi Apple Festival celebrates 10 years of fall fun this weekend, Oct. 14 and 15.

Festival will feature live music, local vendors, dancing and, of course, local apples and apple treats. The event is expected to draw more than 20,000 people to downtown Tehachapi.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The roots of this mountain festival were planted ten years ago, and it has grown into a staple of the community each fall.

With more than 100 vendors taking part and plenty of apple themed fun, festival producer Linda Carhart wants to create an enjoyable event for the community.

Carhart tells 23ABC that although she’s been involved since the beginning, she took over planning the festival seven years ago when her good friend stepped down.

"I wanted it to be a really family-friendly event that didn’t cost people any money,” Carhart explained.

Planning an event of this magnitude takes time, but Linda is fully on her own. Her husband helps to design maps of the downtown streets where the vendors will set up, and she plans the layout of each vendor.

"What types of items a vendor has, and make sure they’re not really close to another vendor who has a similar or same kind of items,” said Carhart.

If you are headed to downtown Tehachapi this weekend, you’ll be greeted by apples galore.

"And at the corner of this street, I have a giant inflatable green apple, and that’s sort of the introduction. And maybe I'm gonna have a banner that says ‘celebrating tenth anniversary,' you gave me that idea,” Carhart said.

Vendors will be set up all down South Green Street and F street, with live music, beer and wine sold at Centennial Plaza.

Carhart says there are plenty of people in the community who help make the event possible. From boy scouts troops and wrestling teams -- to the Tehachapi Police Department and local businesses. It's a complete community effort.

"I love the fact that this community supports the event and that they come out in full force. Plus, we get a lot of people from out of town, too,” said Carhart.

