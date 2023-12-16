Annual Rotary Club holiday fundraiser provides more than just food for Tehachapi community members

Video shows the annual "12 Days of Christmas" food distribution that happened on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Rotary Club and City began delivering the care packages to their neighbors during the 2020 holiday season. Before the pandemic, the Rotary Club used to host a dinner for seniors, but it has evolved now to include personal home delivery.

City police officers and public work officials hand-delivered around 125 boxes of food to people's homes.

Sandra Luna Solis was one of the recipients, and she says hearing the knock on her door made her feel seen and cared for.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Tehachapi Rotary Club's annual "12 Days of Christmas" fundraiser does more than just distribute food to the community. It also reminds people that they're not alone.

"And when they come, I say, 'Oh my gosh, what is this?'" says basket recipient Sandra Solis.

Sandra Luna Solis moved to the United States from Peru 53 years ago. She says she retired in Tehachapi and loves it for its mountains, animals and giving community.

"I'm very hardworking. I don't like asking for money…never, ever," said Solis. "God gave me good work. My 17 years in the Air Force...and I got a lot of friends. Anywhere I go, [they say], 'Luna, Mrs. Luna…mama Luna.' I say, 'Oh my god…' it's anywhere I go."

Sandra received one of over 100 boxes distributed to community members on Thursday. She says this was not the first year.

"Thank you, thank you for giving me a gift every year and not forget[ing] me," said Solis.

The Rotary Club collected food and other necessities for the first twelve days of December, and Tehachapi Police officers and Public Work Department employees hand-delivered them to people's homes.

"It's really good to help the greater community. There are so many families, and children especially, who may go hungry on a day," says Rhonda Brady, Rotary Club community service chair and organizer of the fundraiser.

Key Budge, the city's community engagement manager, says it's a way to assist their neighbors, especially during the holiday season.

"The Rotary Club stepped up–this is their program. We just like to be able to be supportive," said Budge. "So if it wasn't for their leadership and wanting to help the community, these things don't happen."

Throughout the distribution, city officials said the gratitude was overwhelming.

Solis felt it, too.

"With all my heart and my mind, in all my–76 years...thank you, thank you, thank you."

The Rotary Club says that the collaboration between city officials and community members to help those in need really speaks to the giving and loving nature in the community.

