Appreciating the small moments: Lifelong photographer prepares to showcase her work in Tehachapi

Video shows photographer Amy Nelson sharing how her love of photography began at a young age when her Dad gave her disposable cameras to take photos with on camping trips.

Years later, Nelson has a photography business and focuses on capturing and sharing life's smaller moments with others.

Nelson's work will be on display at Gallery N Gifts "First Friday" artist reception on Friday, Jan. 5 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Amy Nelson, a photographer based in the Kern River Valley, is preparing to have a showcase in Tehachapi on Friday, Jan. 5.

“Everyday goes by so quickly that you need to, you know, take every bit in as you can and just appreciate it,” said Amy Nelson.

Nelson says she began taking photos when she was a kid. Her family would travel from L.A. to the Kern River Valley to go camping. She says her dad first sparked her photography interest

“He would give me disposable cameras and so I would go out and just explore and hike, you know, and do things like that,” said Nelson. "My dad would get the film developed, and it turned out the pictures were actually quite good. He would tell me how good it was and build me up on it. Eventually, I just gained interest in it.”

When she was around nine years old, she says she had a special moment that inspired her future. She says she came upon a mother and baby deer.

“I was actually able to go up very closely with my camera and photograph the deer and the baby," said Nelson. "And I realized then that I had a real connection with nature and photography.”

After her dad passed away, Nelson says she realized she needed to pursue her love of photography.

“When you lose someone that meant so much to you, you realize how important things are in life, and what’s truly important in life," Nelson said. "Like I said, I like to capture the little things because things in the world are so often overlooked.”

Nelson now lives in the Kern River Valley, and says she loves photographing the beauty in the area.

Her work will be on display at Gallery n Gifts’ “First Friday” artist reception on Jan. 5 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in downtown Tehachapi.

