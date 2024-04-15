Cornerstone celebrates program graduation in Tehachapi, highlights importance of breaking stigma

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Three men successfully completed the full program at Cornerstone Center for Substance Abuse Treatment in Tehachapi, and the community gathered around them to celebrate their achievement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Friday, April 12, community members came together to celebrate Cornerstone Center for Substance Abuse Treatment’s program graduation. Three men reached a major milestone: the completion of Cornerstone’s full program and their commitment to recovery.

People cheered and gave a standing ovation recognizing the men for their dedication to their recovery. It was an emotional night as they reflected on how far they’ve come since entering treatment at Cornerstone. For over a year, they say they worked toward a brighter future, one day at a time.

Cornerstone is a nonprofit treatment center in Tehachapi offering treatment for addiction and other mental health struggles. At the dinner, President Joshua Pierce said they’re dedicated to offering comprehensive treatment to their community, but there are barriers.

“One of the biggest issues that we run into is the stigma. Not only against substance abuse–which is a huge stigma–but in mental health, in general,” Pierce said.

Pierce says they are looking for volunteers to help field phone calls and, as a nonprofit, he says they rely heavily on donations to continue to offer these services. Donations can be made on their website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

