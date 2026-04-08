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Coroner identifies 47-year-old suspected burglar shot and killed by a Tehachapi homeowner

Jason Gerard Velasquez of Glendale died at the scene after investigators say he forced his way into a home on Alta Vista Avenue. The homeowner is cooperating with detectives.
KCSO
KCSO
KCSO
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TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The coroner has identified the suspected burglar who was shot and killed by a Tehachapi homeowner.

Officials say 47-year-old Jason Gerard Velasquez of Glendale died at the scene.

Deputies responded to a home on Alta Vista Avenue on the evening of April 2. Investigators say Velasquez forced his way inside the house before the homeowner shot him.

The homeowner is cooperating with detectives, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies have not made any arrests as the investigation continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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