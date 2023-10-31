Downtown Tehachapi event returns just in time for Halloween

Video shows Treat Trail organizer Michele Borquez explaining the Halloween night event where over 40 local businesses and nonprofits will pass out treats.

The Treat Trail begins at 4:00 p.m. on Halloween and runs until 7:00 p.m. The map is still subject to expand as more businesses sign up to be part of the fun.

Candy donations can be dropped off at Funky Junk Antiques, Kelcy's Restaurant or the Chamber of Commerce.

Halloween falling on a weeknight this year is not stopping the festivities happening in Downtown Tehachapi.

"Beause it's such a big turnout, it's an awful lot of candy," says event organizer Michele Borquez.

Michele Borquez, owner of Go2Girlz and Funky Junk Antiques, decided to revive the old Halloween event this year after another downtown event was canceled, leaving the area without any plans to celebrate on Hallows Eve.

"We started [the Treat Trail] because of Covid when everybody wasn't going outside and people were afraid to open their doors to trick or treat," Borquez explained.

Once the pandemic waned, the Treat Trail took a back seat to traditional trick-or-treating.

This year, though, it's making a comeback.

"We wanted to bring the families and have a safe spot so that they could trick or treat, have lighting and also, you know, get all the businesses involved," Borquez said.

The trail takes trick-or-treaters through Downtown Tehachapi, where over 40 local businesses will be open and passing out treats. It starts at 4:00 p.m. on Halloween, and goes until 7:00 p.m.

"We're all going to be open at the same time. A lot of businesses are closed on certain days, or they close early, or they don't open that day, so I think it's really nice," Borquez explained.

A local nonprofit, Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association, will bring something out of this world to the Treat Trail.

"We've got the black lights and the UFO alien flying, and one that's crashed," said Micah Martin, public information officer for the Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association.

The Area-51 themed booth will be set up at the Chamber of Commerce, where people can take photos with the aliens and learn about the Ham radio club.

"People get to know that we're out in the community and that we're trying to be part of the community. And, let people know we exist and we're here to help," said Martin.

There is a large amount of community support and involvement this year.

"So it's really a way for everybody to get familiar with what businesses are participating, and actually most are, so it'll be a really nice event," Borquez said.

The map provided by Go2Girlz is still subject to change as more businesses sign up to be part of the Halloween fun. Candy donations can be dropped off at Funky Junk, Kelcy's Restaurant or the Chamber of Commerce.

