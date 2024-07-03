Evacuation order issued for parts of Tehachapi due to wildfire

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — An evacuation order has been issued for parts of Tehachapi following a wildfire that started on Wednesday.

The fire is burning near Highline & Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, and is at 830 acres per Watch Duty.

The City of Tehachapi says "Tehachapi Willow Springs Road is CLOSED. The evacuation shelter is located at the Tehachapi Education Center, 126 S. Snyder Avenue."

BELOW IS THE EVACUATION MAP AS OF 5PM PST ON WEDNESDAY:

BELOW IS INSTAGRAM POST FROM CITY OF TEHACHAPI ABOUT THE FIRE:

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

