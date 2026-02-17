Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former PE teacher had images and videos of young students in his devices, according to new documents

Court documents allege Timothy Seaman possessed images of inappropriate contact with elementary students across several campuses over multiple years
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — New court documents are revealing additional details in the criminal case against former Tehachapi physical education teacher Timothy Seaman.

According to Tehachapi Police, the investigation began after an allegation that Seaman was inappropriately touching a student at Tompkins Elementary School in November 2025.

Court documents say investigators served a search warrant and seized multiple devices from Seaman's home. The devices allegedly contained images and videos showing Seaman in physical contact with girls between the ages of 6 and 8.

The documents indicate the images were taken at different school campuses and span multiple years.

Seaman is also accused of possessing files of child pornography on his devices.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 25.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

