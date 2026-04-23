Former Tehachapi teacher faces 18 total charges in expanded case

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — New court documents show that the case against former Tehachapi teacher Timothy Seaman has expanded significantly.

Prosecutors filed an amended complaint alleging 18 total counts against Seaman. This is an increase from the three counts filed when the case began in December 2025.

The new filing includes nine felony counts of lewd acts upon children under 14, one felony count of possession of child pornography, and eight misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child.

Court records indicate the number of alleged victims has grown, with multiple confidential victims now listed in the case.

The timeline of alleged crimes has also expanded. Some counts date back to 2022, and the child pornography allegation reaches back to 2016.

Seaman has pleaded not guilty to previous charges.

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