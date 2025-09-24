Four arrested with $200K worth of electronics in Tehachapi truck stop bust

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Four Los Angeles area residents were arrested and more than $200,000 worth of electronic devices were recovered after Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped a suspicious box truck in Tehachapi early Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the Tehachapi substation responded around 7 a.m. on Sept. 24 to reports of a suspicious vehicle with two people riding in the cargo area. They stopped the truck near Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Phillip Lomeli, who was found to be driving on a suspended license. The front passenger, 32-year-old Veanessa Alfaro, had an outstanding warrant.

Two additional people were located in the cargo area: 41-year-old Dion Rutherford and 33-year-old Rosio Tapia.

During the search, deputies discovered multiple bags of electronics along with 189 unopened Apple iPhone boxes. Nineteen boxes were found between the front seats and another 170 boxes were located in the cargo area. The sheriff's office estimated the total value of the electronics at more than $200,000.

All four suspects were booked into the Lerdo Justice Facility on multiple felony charges. The investigation is ongoing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

