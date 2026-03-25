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Grandson appears in court for preliminary hearing in the stabbing death of 83-year-old Tehachapi man

Grandson appears in court for preliminary hearing in the stabbing death of 83-year-old Tehachapi man
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TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Skyler Jeremiah Higginbotham, 23, appeared in court today for a preliminary hearing after being charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 83-year-old grandfather, Norman E. Higginbotham.

According to a probable cause report obtained by 23ABC, Skyler allegedly admitted to friends that he murdered Norman. Skyler was arrested and charged in July 2025.

Authorities found Norman's burned body in a shipping container on a vacant property near Banducci Road and Alps Drive in Tehachapi in June 2025.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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