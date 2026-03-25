Grandson appears in court for preliminary hearing in the stabbing death of 83-year-old Tehachapi man

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Skyler Jeremiah Higginbotham, 23, appeared in court today for a preliminary hearing after being charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 83-year-old grandfather, Norman E. Higginbotham.

According to a probable cause report obtained by 23ABC, Skyler allegedly admitted to friends that he murdered Norman. Skyler was arrested and charged in July 2025.

Authorities found Norman's burned body in a shipping container on a vacant property near Banducci Road and Alps Drive in Tehachapi in June 2025.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

