Hand-built with love: A corner of town dedicated to giving back to its neighbors

Video shows steward of the Maple Street Library describing how when the pandemic began, she wanted to make sure just because the library was closed, her neighbors could still get books.

The Maple Street Library can be found at 410 Maple Street, on Facebook and Instagram.

The Little Free Library is a take one, leave one philosophy, helping to expand accessibility to books.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you're looking for your next book, or you find that you have some extra lying around and you want someone else to get use out of them, consider taking a walk down Maple Street in Tehachapi. You might just find exactly what you're looking for.

Melissa Foster, the steward of the Little Free Library, points to the three bookshelves.

"The top shelf is young adults, the middle shelf is children and the bottom is adults."

When the COVID-19 pandemic limited access to libraries, Foster thought back to a trip she had taken to her hometown up near San Francisco.

While walking downtown, she noticed what looked like all of these mini houses. What was inside was unexpected.

"I noticed a whole bunch of books. I was like, 'Oh, oh, now I get the premise. This is so cute," said Foster. "And then, I was like, 'Why don't we have this in Tehachapi? I've never seen one of these in Tehachapi."

When she returned, Foster found only one of the little libraries in town.

Once the world closed down, she wanted to make sure people in her neighborhood, especially her young nieces, could still have access to books.

So, she asked her partner to help.

"I threw together this horrible, wonky blueprint and looked at her and said, 'Can you figure this out?'"

Now, word of the hand-built little free library has spread around town. And, it has survived its share of Tehachapi winters.

"And I've come out here to boxes and boxes, and I'm like, 'Okay, hold on a minute!' But it's nice," said Foster.

The library is certified through the worldwide nonprofit Little Free Library which aims to ensure everyone has access to books. The website, littlefreelibrary.org, has a full map of certified free library locations.

Since Foster started the Maple Street location, there are now six certified Little Free Libraries in and around Tehachapi.

Laura Douglas stops by the library frequently, often with her grandkids.

"There's always some treasures to find. It's a wonderful thing the community does, so thank you," says Douglas.

About a year after building the library, Foster asked her partner for help on another project: a Free Pantry.

"In my heart…I had to do that. You know, in this neighborhood, we're all paycheck-to-paycheck. We all struggled, hard," said Foster. "The pantry is solely, if you're in need, come get it. When you get back on your feet, pay it forward."

Word of the pantry has spread as well, and there is even an unknown pantry supplier who stops by.

"I supplied it at first with whatever scraps I had, but now, I don't have to worry about it," said Foster. "I don't know who does it, but somebody, bless their heart, whoever does it… at least twice a month comes and completely stocks it."

If you would like to donate any books or food to the little free library or free pantry, you can drop them off at 410 Maple St. If you do not have physical donations, Foster encourages any monetary donations be given to other organizations in the area.

As Foster says, "Check out all the other wonderful organizations that you can donate money to, and give to them."

