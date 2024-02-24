"It feels good to be here with him.” Tehachapi siblings qualify for state wrestling competition together

Video shows siblings Reese and Levi Hart sharing the special accomplishment of making it to the state wrestling competition.

Levi and Reese say they've been wrestling since they were young kids. Reese took a break from wrestling last year, but she returned this season to wrestle with her brother, Levi, for his senior year. They both made it to the state championship.

Making it to the state competition as siblings, they say, means a lot. "I think we’re doing a great job representing the town." Levi Hart said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In downtown Bakersfield, two Tehachapi High School wrestlers are representing their city at the state competition. And, the pair are siblings.

Levi and Reese Hart have been wrestling since they were kids.

This wrestling season is Levi’s last. He’ll graduate this spring, and his sister, Reese, says she decided to return to the sport this season to have one last hurrah with her brother.

“He was part of the reason I came back to wrestling in the first place," Reese said. "It feels good to be here with him.”

And, they both excelled this season by qualifying for the state competition.

“She deserves to be here. I think we’re doing a great job representing the town," Levi said. "It’s been a long time since anyone’s been here [at states]. She’s the first girl from Tehachapi to make it to state and I think that shows a lot.”

On Friday afternoon, Reese said she encountered a tough opponent during the quarterfinals and had her first loss while at the state competition. But, she says she still has a chance to make it to the podium. Levi said that, unfortunately, he did not progress to the next round.

But, they say that making it to the biggest wrestling competition together means the world.

“It’s really nice to have him here for my last year–my last year with him. It’s been a great few days,” Reese said.

While the day may not have gone as they planned, they say they are both proud to be here and represent their city.

