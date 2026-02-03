Keene faces potential $1,000 monthly water bills

KEENE, Calif. (KERO) — Keene residents could soon face water bills approaching $1,000 per month if state regulators approve a massive rate increase proposal currently under review.

The California Public Utilities Commission says the Keene Water System is requesting to raise revenue by more than 500%, which could result in an average monthly increase of about $860 for residential customers.

The proposal also includes an option for the company to stop providing water service altogether, according to state officials.

Two public forums are scheduled to allow customers to voice their concerns about the proposed changes. Both meetings will take place at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room on West C Street in Tehachapi on March 3 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

