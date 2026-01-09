Kern County Supervisor Chris Parlier files for re-election

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Supervisor Chris Parlier has officially pulled papers to run for re-election in representing District 2.

Parlier took office in December 2024 after being elected to the seat after former Supervisor Zack Scrivner stepped down.

He is now seeking a full term.

Since taking office, Parlier said he has focused on public safety, infrastructure and economic development, including new sheriff substations, millions of dollars in road and park projects, and major job-creating developments across District 2.

Parlier said he hopes to continue that work if re-elected, citing efforts to improve quality of life and strengthen local communities.

