Marley's Mutts hosting special adoption event ahead of the Fourth of July

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Marley's Mutts plans to host a special adoption event on Saturday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They say they have over 50 dogs available for adoption, and you can meet them this weekend.

In partnership with GMC Motor City Bakersfield, the event will cover two locations: Marley's Mutts Rescue Ranch in Tehachapi and Motor City in Bakersfield. Plus, all adoptions from Marley's Mutts are free for the month of June.

In a live studio interview on Wednesday, Marley's Mutts operations manager Connor Long said they will have adoptable dogs at both locations, and their goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in foster homes before the Fourth of July.

In recent years, Marley's Mutts officials say they've seen an influx of dogs at Kern County shelters during Independence Day weekend. Ahead of the holiday, the nonprofit rescue says they want to make sure they have plenty of space at their ranch in Tehachapi to pull more dogs out of the county and city shelters.

The rescue ranch is located at 24890 Haven Lane in Tehachapi, and the Bakersfield adoption location will be at 3101 Pacheco Road at Motor City GMC.

