MUSIC IN THE MOUNTAINS: Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra prepares for 25th season

The opening concert will be at the Country Oaks Baptist Church on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:00 p.m.

The Tehahcapi Symphony Orchestra is eagerly awaiting welcoming concert-goers for the opening of their 25th season. The first concert is on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The orchestra has brought classical music to the people in Tehachapi and beyond since the late 1990s.

“Our community knows all of the local players, and that’s one of the reasons they come and why they support us. They feel like we’re their orchestra,” explained founder and concert master Gayel Pitchford.

With the first concert of the season fast approaching, director David Newby is eager to share the music with the community.

“I’m very excited as we approach Sunday’s opening. The orchestra’s doing great and we have a wonderful program. The orchestra’s sounding terrific," said Newby.

A special guest will join. Guitarist Jack Cimo will accompany the orchestra–returning to perform in the area for the first time in five years.

“I’m very excited to be back now. I love the mountains, it’s a great place to be," said Cimo. "It’s a rare opportunity to see a guitar with an orchestra because usually a guitar doesn’t go anywhere near an orchestra.”

For musicians involved in the orchestra, it’s an important creative outlet.

“Music means a lot to me. It’s a way to express your emotions, your feelings, what you’re going through in life,” said cellist Angelica Castillo.

The orchestra concerts are live-streamed on their Facebook page. As a fully nonprofit organization, the orchestra allows access for all to enjoy classical music. For more information, or to donate to the orchestra, visittheir website.

